Wrestling Legend Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart — Father of Total Divas Star Natalya Neidhart — Dies

Total Divas star Natalya Neidhart’s father has died.

WWE legend Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart’s death was announced Monday morning by his friend B Brian Blair. He was 63.

“So sad to announce the passing of my friend and longtime colleague, Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart. Your thoughts and prayers for the family are deeply appreciated!” he tweeted.

A cause of death is not yet known.

Neidhart began his pro-wrestling career in 1979 after playing preseason NFL games with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. He was trained by the legendary Stu Hart. He joined the World Wrestling Federation in 1985, where he teamed up with Bret “Hitman” Hart as one-half of the Hart Foundation. Together, they won the Tag Team Championship twice.

Neidhart last wrestled in the WWE in 2007.

In February 2010, Neidhart was inducted into the Legends Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Neidhart is survived by his wife Ellie and their three daughters, Jennifer, Natalie and Kristen.

His daughter Natalie is a professional wrestler under the ring name “Natalya” and is currently signed to WWE. She also stars on the E! hit series Total Divas, in which Neidhart regularly appeared.