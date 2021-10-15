"That's not quite what I want to do," said Locklear, whose former Melrose Place costar Lisa Rinna has been part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast since 2013

Would Heather Locklear Join RHOBH? 'I'm So Not Interesting,' She Says

Heather Locklear doesn't think she would make a good housewife — the Bravo kind, that is.

"I'm so not interesting, no. I'm so not interesting enough, and I don't drink," said Locklear, who recently marked two and a half years of sobriety. "You know, I'm like, 'Eh, that's not quite what I want to do.'"

And while Locklear may not be gracing Bravo fans' screens, she is returning to acting for the first time in five years in the upcoming biopic Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story. Based on the book series co-authored by Kristine Carlson and her late husband Dr. Richard Carlson, the movie follows Kristine (Locklear) as her world falls apart after the unexpected death of her spouse (Jason MacDonald).

"It's really about her and her daughters trying to make the journey through, you know, the death of the father and the love of her life," Locklear said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "They were very, very spiritual."

Speaking to PEOPLE in this week's issue, Locklear — who got engaged to her high school boyfriend Chris Heisser last year — told PEOPLE she's "in a great place" in her life.

"I've always loved getting older because it means I'm alive," she said. "I'm so grateful. I don't really give a hoot. I don't give a hoot about how I look. My parents still love me. My daughter loves me."

"[Heisser], because his birthday is two days before mine, said, 'Can you believe we're turning 60?' And I said, 'I can't wait,'" she added. "I feel young. I'm a young 60. It's all about perspective."