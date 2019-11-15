Bachelor in Paradise: Hannah Godwin on Whether She and Dylan Barbour Would Televise Their Wedding

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour got engaged during the season 6 finale of Bachelor in Paradise this summer, but they haven’t started thinking about the details of their big day just yet.

“We’re not in the planning stages yet,” Godwin, 24, told PEOPLE at Avec Les Filles‘ Past, Present, Future event in New York City on Thursday. “We’re enjoying doing normal people stuff because we’re both normal people.”

Although Barbour, 25, lives in San Diego to work on his Vizer app and Godwin resides in Los Angeles, the couple’s travel schedules put them in the same place frequently. And Godwin can’t believe how much more hectic her life has gotten since first appearing on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor earlier this year.

“I’m mind-blown,” Godwin said. “A year ago I was filming [The Bachelor], now I have a fiancé and he’s the best guy ever. When I was on the show I had no concept of the amount of people that watched and the amount of people that get invested in this.”

“There’s more eyeballs on me, but it’s really nice,” she added. “It is neat to work with these brands who I would never even dream about them knowing who I was a year ago.”

Godwin even caught the eye of Chrissy Teigen earlier this week when the reality star star mispronounced the word “gnocchi” as she showed off the groceries she bought at Trader Joe’s on her Instagram Story.

“I’ve always called it ‘gnosh,'” Godwin admitted. “I still don’t know how to say it. I can barely get a word out now, ever since being roasted about how I said that word wrong.”

“Now I second-guess every single word that I’m saying! But Chrissy Teigen saw it, so if it means I’ve got to say a word wrong, I’ll take it,” she continued. “I can laugh at myself.”

One moment Godwin hopes to experience privately? Her wedding to Barbour.

“We’ll share sneak peeks for sure, but I think I’d keep it private,” the model said of whether they’d televise their nuptials. “We loved sharing our relationship with the world, but I think our favorite moments are just by ourselves and not having to show anybody or prove to anybody who we are or anything. So I think we might just keep it private.”

Despite not starting the planning process yet, Godwin thinks she knows how she’ll go about selecting the perfect wedding dress.

“I’m such an emotional person,” she said. “Whenever I try on something, as soon as I start bawling crying, that’s the one. I don’t know if I’ll even go the fashion route; I might just go emotional, which is fine with me.”