Hannah Berner on If She'd Return to Summer House: Not 'Worth Putting My Relationship on the Line'

It sounds like Hannah Berner is done with Summer House — at least for now.

During a recent appearance on Dear Media's Shady S--- podcast, the reality star and comedian said she's "outgrown" the show since her engagement to fiancé Des Bishop.

"When you have a real, real, real relationship, it is very difficult to be on reality TV with them, especially when it's not a show about you two and it's an ensemble cast," she said. "Because everyone has their own motives and stuff, and I don't think it's worth putting my relationship on the line."

Still, Berner, 29, noted that she's not closing the door on any opportunities.

"I'm just kind of living my life week to week," she said, adding that she's focusing on "what's bringing me joy [and] happiness."

Berner announced in May that she would not be returning to the Bravo show.

"This past year has been one of the most important in my life for self reflection, love, and learning a lot of s---. I've welcomed new career ventures, challenges and obstacles, and opportunities for growth," she wrote on Instagram. "As we climb out of the emotional trenches of 2020, I look forward to an exciting summer, but with mixed emotions I'm announcing I won't be spending it living in the summer house."

She continued, "These last three summers have truly been a whirlwind and the show has, without a doubt, changed my life and I will forever be thankful for the platform it has provided me."

The announcement came three months after Berner said "yes" to a proposal from Bishop after a whirlwind romance, PEOPLE exclusively revealed at the time. The Irish comedian popped the question on Valentine's Day.

"We're very excited," Berner told PEOPLE in March. "It all happened so fast, but when you know, you know."

Berner and Bishop began dating in the summer of 2020 after he reached out to her on Instagram. The couple said they had an immediate connection.

"I was fairly certain fairly quickly that Hannah was the one for me," said Bishop. "When I met her the first time, my immediate thought was not only is she beautiful, but I just want to spend all the time with her because she's so much fun."