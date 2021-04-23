Adrian Grenier starred as Vincent Chase on Entourage from 2004 to 2011 and in its subsequent movie

Would Adrian Grenier Do an Entourage Reboot? 'It Depends on What the Offer Is,' He Says

Adrian Grenier could be open to returning to his Entourage character — but under the right conditions.

Recently speaking with PEOPLE, the actor discussed the possibility of the series being revived or scoring a second movie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I think people are always talking about it," Grenier, 44, said while promoting the new discovery+/NowThis Earth series, Action Planet, which premiered Thursday and highlights his Lonely Whale foundation. "Whether or not it's true — I think if it was true, I'd be getting a call with an offer."

Asked about what it would take — if there was an opportunity — for him to step back into the Entourage sphere, Grenier said: "Well, it depends on what the offer is."

Entourage Credit: Claudette Barius/Warner Brothers/Hbo/Kobal/Shutterstock

If an Entourage revisitation were to occur, Grenier said that he isn't sure where his former character, Vincent Chase, and his crew would be today.

"It seems like Entourage had its time and it was very relevant at a moment in our cultural history. And now, I just can't imagine how the guys would get [through a] post-pandemic world," he said. "They couldn't travel, they'd have to stay home with each other. It sounds like a living hell, actually."

"All the guys chose to live together and elongate their adolescence. But after, you know, a year in lockdown together in one house might be too much for anyone to handle, even the boys," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Grenier starred on Entourage from 2004 to 2011 alongside Kevin Connolly (Eric "E" Murphy), Kevin Dillon (Johnny "Drama" Chase), Jerry Ferrara (Salvatore "Turtle" Assante) and Jeremy Piven (Ari Gold). During its eight-season run, the HBO dramedy accumulated multiple Emmy wins and Golden Globes nominations.

After the series left the air in 2011, the cast reprised their roles in a movie aptly titled Entourage in 2015.

Years after both projects concluded, Grenier told PEOPLE that the stars of the show have remained in touch. "It's family, you know?" he said. "We'll always be connected."

Entourage Credit: Claudette Barius/HBO

Currently, the environmentalist appears on the new discovery+/NowThis Earth series Action Planet to discuss his Lonely Whale organization. His nonprofit aims to eliminate the flow of plastic into the ocean.

"I think it's always a good idea to bring awareness to the work that's been done out in the world by incredible organizations and human beings who are dedicated to making the world just maybe a little bit better," Grenier said of the new show, which features appearances from stars such as Jane Fonda and Matt Damon as they highlight important environmental causes.