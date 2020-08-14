Amazon invited me to travel from New York City to Fiji last September to go behind the scenes of World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fji

When Bear Grylls set out to produce a “bigger, badder” version of the reality series reboot Eco-Challenge, the TV host and extreme adventurer made sure the show lived up to its name.

“I’ve climbed Everest,” says Grylls, 46. “That was hard, but this is another level.”

As a senior writer for the television team at PEOPLE, I had already seen some past episodes of the series, which originally aired on various networks from 1995-2002. (Long before my days at the magazine began!) I was hooked right away, so when Amazon invited me to travel from New York City to Fiji last September to watch Grylls —alongside producer Mark Burnett and 66 teams of elite athletes — and learn what really goes down behind the scenes of World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fji, I immediately said yes.

“It’s insane,” Grylls told me just hours before the teams excitedly lined up to start. “It is the hardest, longest most intense adventure race ever run in human history. I just hope some teams finish!”

While there, I followed the show's massive camera crew around through jungles, rivers and ocean to film the race live. While the 66 teams from 30 countries raced non-stop for 11 days, 24 hours a day, across hundreds of miles of rugged terrain, I was only on hand to witness the first few days, but even that was exhausting. I can’t imagine how the actual competitors felt running on zero to little sleep!

From the second the race began, it was nonstop adrenaline. I watched some of the world’s most elite athletes get tossed in the water as their boats suddenly capsized, got drenched in torrential downpours which threatened to flood the entire course, and saw more than a few naked competitors. (I guess when you need to change out of your wet clothes in the jungle fast, all modesty is out the window!) Needless to say, there was never a dull moment in nonstop chaotic race.

To capture the athletes in action, Burnett hired a team of 700 technical crew members of all backgrounds including adventure racing.

“Six of our camera operators have summited Mt. Everest,” Burnett told me.

While he’s produced mega hits including Shark Tank, Survivor, and The Voice, Burnett says nothing quite compares to the adventure race series. “The most asked question in my entire career is ‘Will you ever bring back Eco-Challenge?’”

Now, with the show premiering Aug. 14 on Amazon Prime Video, fans can see who comes out on top and how well Grylls simple advice for competitors helps in the race.