Meet the World’s Shortest Woman: 26-Year-Old Actress Jyoti Amage

For as long as she can remember, Jyoti Amage had dreamed of a career in show business.

The youngest of five siblings from Nagpur, India, Amage was born with primordial dwarfism, a rare genetic condition resulting in small body size.

Standing two-feet tall and weighing only 12 lbs., Amage was declared by Guinness World Records as the world’s shortest living woman on Dec. 16, 2011 — her 18th birthday. In 2014 she used that recognition to land a role on American Horror Story: Freak Show, the fourth season of the popular FX horror anthology series.

“It gave me a lot of fame in the United States,” she tells PEOPLE of portraying the traveling-sideshow employee Ma Petite.

Now, Amage has bigger goals in mind. “I hope to become successful in Hollywood,” she says, “and one day be a star.”

Her latest project is the TLC special World’s Smallest Woman: Meet Jyoti.