Blake Anderson on His Favorite Workaholics Memories, Fatherhood and Hilarious Fan Encounters

It’s been over a year since the Workaholics guys crushed their last beers — on camera, at least.

Sitting down with PEOPLE this week, Blake Anderson opened up about what he misses most about working so closely with his costars and co-creators Adam DeVine and Anders Holm on the hit Comedy Central show, which ran for seven seasons from 2011-2017.

“It’s not so much the show as it is — and as stupid as this sounds — but I didn’t realize how much it made us see each other,” he said. “Like, I had to see them every day in the writer’s room or on set. So for sure, since our schedules are so busy, we don’t get together as often as we used to — but I just saw them a couple of days ago. We’ve got love for each other.”

From left: Blake Anderson, Adam DeVine, Anders Holm Avalon TV/Gigapix/Mail Order Comedy/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Looking back, Anderson, 34, admits that it’s hard to believe the show took off the way it did.

“We filmed the first season at our house because we were like, ‘If we film here, they’ll pay our rent. And who knows how long this will last?’ ” he said. “It was never a guarantee, at all, but it was also never in our minds that it was going to be a fail, either. But when you do really think about it, it’s like ‘Oh my God. I can’t believe this happened.’ ”

So what are some of his best memories?

“There are so many,” he said. “But we did one episode called ‘Time Chair’ where we’re racing to get this massage, but pretty much the whole episode we’re in go-karts — so the whole week we were driving go-karts around Los Angeles. That was very, very fun. I felt bad because they were trying to wrangle us the whole time. But it was awesome.”

And of course, it comes as no surprise that the fanbase is still robust as ever, even though the show is off the air.

“Our fanbase tends to be college-age, and mostly dudes, so you know that they can be pretty abrasive,” said Anderson. “For sure they don’t realize that we’re actual humans, not TV characters, and you shouldn’t give us that many shots and joints at one time!”

“But we try our best, that’s for sure,” he deadpanned.

Blake Anderson Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

And just like his semi-fictional counterpart, in his spare time, Anderson enjoys watching basketball and drinking beer — which makes his recent partnership with Dos Equis all the more perfect. (In honor of Cinco de Mayo, the beloved Mexican beer brand is introducing Cinco Equis — the exact same beer, but with three more Xs on the can.)

But one major difference between Workaholics Blake and real-life Blake? In real life, the comedian has a 4-year-old daughter whom he shares with ex-wife Rachael Finley.

“It’s so amazing. You know, you hear all the clichés that all parents say about your life changing, but it truly does change the center of your universe in an unexplainable way,” he said. “You realize the value of life and all that — but until you have something that you care about more than yourself…It’s just wild. It’s a brain readjustment, for sure. It’s a lot of fun.”

So what does he think about her watching his on-screen shenanigans one day?

“I just have to raise her to be a liberal thinker who knows that it’s not real,” he said. “You’ve just got to be smarter than what you’re consuming, with all of this stuff that we’re doing. You just have to know that everything is entertainment, in a way. Even when Workaholics fans meet us and they’re like, ‘Take more shots!’ It’s like, ‘Dude, I’m a human. You’re going to kill your guy-con, bro!’ “