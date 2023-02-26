Woody Harrelson Joins 'SNL' 's'' Five-Timers Club and Gets Commemorative Jacket from Scarlett Johansson

Live from Studio 8H, it's Woody Harrelson!

The Champions actor, 61, hosted Saturday Night Live for the fifth time over the weekend, which gave him exclusive access to the series' iconic Five-Timers Club.

During his opening monologue, Harrelson noted the achievement and held out his arms to receive a commemorative jacket that prior SNL hosts have been bestowed with for the feat, only to receive nothing. "No jacket? Okay," he said, shrugging, before later holding his arms out once more during the end of his monologue in hopes of receiving the attire piece. "Still no jacket? Okay, well, we got a great show for you tonight," he quipped.

But, at the end of the show, Harrelson was presented with the coveted item by Scarlett Johansson, a Five-Timers Club member herself. "I got you, baby!" the actress said as she handed Harrelson the jacket.

Harrelson joined an exclusive list of other stars part of SNL's iconic Five-Timers Club — including John Mulaney, Paul Rudd and Melissa McCarthy, to name a few.

During the show, Harrelson took part in various sketches, including one where he played a theme park attendee whose friend passes out on an amusement park ride, and another where he portrayed an inmate eagerly awaiting his return home to his wife.

One other moment from the show saw the cast spoof The Whale, where a filmmaker alerts his actors that the studio canceled their film after preparations and sacrifices were made for their roles, including weight gain.

Jack White appeared as the musical guest during the evening, and also marked his fifth time on SNL. He last appeared on the series back in 2020 during the Bill Burr-hosted episode.

White, 47, performed twice during the show, first singing "Taking Me Back/Fear of the Dawn," before later taking the stage once more to croon "A Tip from You to Me."

Season 48 of SNL has been taking place as the comedy sketch series navigates a major cast shakeup. Longtime series regulars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney exited after the season 47 finale.

PEOPLE then confirmed on Sept. 1 that the series was also losing Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat, as well as featured player Aristotle Athari. Then, Chris Redd announced his departure from SNL after five seasons, while Cecily Strong left the show in December 2022.

On Sept. 15, NBC revealed the four new featured players joining SNL in season 48: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels recently called season 48 a "transition year," telling reporters backstage at the 2022 Emmy Awards, "There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show."

Saturday Night Live will return on March 4 with Travis Kelce as host and Kelsea Ballerini as musical guest.