The Wonder Years Cast: Where Are They Now?
See what your favorite stars from the beloved coming-of-age series (which premiered on Jan. 31, 1988, and ran until 1993) are up to today
Fred Savage as Kevin Arnold
The show's protagonist, who comes of age during the turbulent '60s and '70s, was portrayed by the young actor (with the voiceover narration provided by actor Daniel Stern). Savage, who was 12 when the show began, earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series in 1989 at the age of 13.
The star has gone on to mostly focus on directing shows, including episodes of Black-ish, Modern Family, Dash & Lily, 2 Broke Girls, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and more. He's also made cameos as himself in Super Troopers 2 and Deadpool 2, voiced himself on Family Guy and played Max Adler on TV comedy-drama Friends from College.
Danica McKellar as Winnie Cooper
The actress played Kevin's next-door neighbor and longtime crush-turned-girlfriend. Fans were deeply invested in the two and whether or not they would end up together. Winnie Cooper was loved by many, especially by those who could relate to Kevin's character on the show. At the 2014 cast reunion, it was revealed that Winnie and Kevin's first kiss on the show were Savage and McKellar's first kisses in real life, too.
The star went on to appear in one-off roles in shows like The West Wing, NCIS and How I Met Your Mother. She also graduated summa cum laude from UCLA with a BS in mathematics in 1998 and authored two books: Math Doesn’t Suck and Kiss My Math.
Dan Lauria as Jack Arnold
Lauria played the straight-laced Korean War veteran and father to Kevin, Wayne and Karen Arnold. The star was also a veteran in real life but did not end up having children of his own. During the final season, it was revealed that Jack dies and his son Wayne, Kevin's older brother, takes over his furniture business.
The actor would go on to appear in shows like Shameless, This Is Us and Blue Bloods, but he is best know for his role as Kevin Arnold's father.
Josh Saviano as Paul Pfeiffer
The 2014 cast reunion also revealed that Saviano was "much cooler" than his character on the show. The star played Paul, Kevin's nerdy best friend, although in real life, Saviano was known to be the popular jock on set. Years later, the writers eventually started to write Paul to be as confident as Saviano.
The child actor left Hollywood to attend Yale and then Cardozo School of Law to become a lawyer. He is now the co-founder and president of Spotlight Advisory Group, Inc., an independent advisory firm designed exclusively for artists, athletes and other creatives, according to his LinkedIn page.
Alley Mills as Norma Arnold
The matriarch of the Arnold home wanted more out of life than just being a housewife. Mills played Norma, who eventually went back to school and got her college degree. She often played the softer parent who offset Jack Arnold's stoic side.
Mills went on to have a reoccurring role as Pamela Douglas on The Bold and the Beautiful.
Jason Hervey as Wayne Arnold
Hervey played Wayne, Kevin's obnoxious older brother, who eventually matured and took over their father's furniture business after he passed away. The star stepped away from acting but has made appearances in '80s-nostalgic shows, such as I Love the '80s, Scott Baio Is 45 ... and Single and Battle of the Network Stars.
Olivia d'Abo as Karen Arnold
The actress who played Kevin's older hippie sister Karen went on to be a popular voice actor. d'Abo lent her voice to The Wild Thornberrys as Jao, The Legend of Tarzan as Jane, Star Wars: The Clone Wars as Jedi Master Luminara Unduli and more. She's also acted on Law & Order, Jane the Virgin and Alias.