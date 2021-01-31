The Wonder Years Cast: Where Are They Now?

The show's protagonist, who comes of age during the turbulent '60s and '70s, was portrayed by the young actor (with the voiceover narration provided by actor Daniel Stern). Savage, who was 12 when the show began, earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series in 1989 at the age of 13.

The star has gone on to mostly focus on directing shows, including episodes of Black-ish, Modern Family, Dash & Lily, 2 Broke Girls, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and more. He's also made cameos as himself in Super Troopers 2 and Deadpool 2, voiced himself on Family Guy and played Max Adler on TV comedy-drama Friends from College.