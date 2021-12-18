Lynda Carter has recently been reminding her loyal fans on Twitter that she and Wonder Woman are both LGBTQ allies

Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter Calls for 'Respecting Trans People': 'Life Is Just Too Short'

Lynda Carter poses during the 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 12, 2021 in New York City.

Lynda Carter is using her platform to remind fans that she's a fierce LGBTQ ally.

The Wonder Woman star, 70, showed her support for the community Tuesday on Twitter, calling for her 216,000 followers to respect transgender people and their gender identities.

"You don't have to be trans to understand the importance of respecting trans people and affirming their identities. Life is just too short," Carter wrote. "I can't imagine how it makes any sense to use one's fame and resources to put others down."

Although she didn't name anyone directly, Carter's latest tweet appeared to be directed at Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who's come under fire for her anti-trans views since last year. Rowling, 56, most recently faced criticism for comparing transgender women to rapists in a tweet earlier this week.

Carter previously celebrated her transgender fans with another tweet in October. "Trans women are Wonder Women. End of story," she wrote.

"I can't tell you how many times I have heard that young queer kids used to do the Wonder Woman spin when they were closeted," she wrote in October. "Whether you're out and proud now or you're still living with a secret identity, you are a superhero in my eyes. Happy National Coming Out Day."

Carter has long been an ally to the LGBTQ community, but she told Out Magazine in 2012 that she didn't immediately realize how much of a gay icon she'd become since originating the onscreen role of Wonder Woman (a.k.a. Diana Prince) in 1975.