Lynda Carter and Robert A. Altman were married for 37 years and had two children

Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter Announces Death of Husband Robert A. Altman at 73: 'The Love of My Life'

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter posted a sweet tribute to her late husband Robert A. Altman a week after his death at the age of 73.

Carter, 69, and Altman got married in 1984 and welcomed two children – Jessica and James – during their marriage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"One week ago, my beloved husband Robert A. Altman passed away," the Wonder Woman alum began her tribute that she shared on Instagram. "Robert is the love of my life and he always will be."

Carter continued, "Our 37 years of marriage were an extraordinary gift. We shared the passion I hope everyone is lucky enough to experience in their lifetime. We protected each other and were each other's champions always."

The former Miss World USA touched on the "greatest joy of Robert's [life]," which was their children. "I see so much of Robert in them, and I know he lives on through them," she wrote.

Carter also included a message for fans. "Jessica, James, and I want to say thank you. We especially love hearing about the times you met Robert at concerts or through his work in the gaming world. He loved meeting you and hearing your stories," she wrote.

Image zoom Credit: Evelyn Floret/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty

The mom of two then shared a special message to Altman, writing, "You are the most honorable person that I have ever had the privilege to know. And I got to be your wife and the mother of your children. Thank you for giving me all the love in my life."

RELATED VIDEO: Wonder Woman Lynda Carter's Daughter Jessica Quit Job as Lawyer to Pursue Passion Making Music

"Nothing could prepare our family for this moment, but we will do our best to follow our dreams and honor the legacy you've left behind. I will love you always and forever," she concluded.