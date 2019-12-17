Minneapolis Woman Is Being Paid $1K to Watch 24 Hallmark Christmas Movies in 12 Days

Talk about a dream job.

Jasmine Stringer, a lifestyle coach and author from Minneapolis, is dedicating 12 days this holiday season to watch 24 Hallmark movies, blog about them, and post on her social media. Her reward? $1,000.

Stringer told local news station KARE-11 that she entered an online contestant started by CenturyLinkQuote.com called the Hallmark Dream Job Contest, with no involvement from Hallmark.

After beating out the other 218,000 applicants, Stringer is tasked with watching two dozen Hallmark Christmas movies in less than two weeks. Her friend, Sharon Gifford, will be tuning in alongside her.

“We can’t believe we won. I feel like we need to play the lottery,” said Stringer, who must write reviews and post updates on her social media accounts about the 24 Christmas films.

But enjoying some Hallmark films during the holiday season isn’t anything new for Stringer. Last year, she hosted a Christmas party with friends, and they watched several of the movies

“Who doesn’t love a good holiday movie? I had some girlfriends come over and it was a little pot luck, hors d’oeuvre, we wore our jammies, we we just talked and watched Hallmark movies,” she recalled.

“I love that they are happy. I try to figure out what’s going to happen and a lot of times I am wrong,” she said of the Hallmark Christmas films.

The 24 films that Stringer must watch to earn her $1,000 are the following: Write Before Christmas, Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays, Merry & Bright A Christmas Duet, A Christmas Love Story, Christmas Under Wraps, A Royal Christmas, Christmas in Rome, Christmas Town, A Family Christmas Gift, Jingle & Bell’s Christmas Story, The Christmas Consultant, Christmas at Dollywood, Holiday Date, Battle of the Bulbs, Rocky Mountain Christmas, Every Christmas has a Story, A Heavenly Christmas, Two Turtle Doves, Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy, A Gift to Remember, A Gift to Remember 2, and Holiday Hearts.

The original job listing on CenturyLinkQuote read, “We’re looking for a lover of all things Christmas, G-Rated romcoms, and too-close-to-home family dramas to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days. If you think that’s you, we’ll give you $1,000 to critique a lineup of festive guilty pleasures.”

“The best part? We don’t care where you do it. Watch it from the couch or stay under the covers and stream from bed. (Just don’t spill any spoilers.),” the description added.

The job listing also required three rules: you must be over 18 and be a U.S. resident, you have to be social media savvy, and (of course) you have to love Christmas.