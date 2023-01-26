Everything to Know About 'Wolf Pack', the Supernatural Series by 'Teen Wolf' Creator Jeff Davis

Is it a full moon, or are people just howling with excitement about the upcoming Paramount+ series Wolf Pack?

Written and executive produced by the creator of Teen Wolf, Jeff Davis, the show introduces a new a new supernatural mystery to fans of the 2011 series — and it's expected to be even darker and more intense than its predecessor.

Wolf Pack follows a group of teenagers whose lives are charged forever when a California wildfire causes a werewolf to be driven from its habitat and into humans' environment. The teens, injured in the chaos, find that they're now bound by something supernatural.

Davis isn't the only one returning to the supernatural scene! Buffy the Vampire Slayer's very own Sarah Michelle Gellar executive-produced and stars in the Paramount+ series and makes her comeback in true fighting form as an arson investigator named Kristin Ramsey.

"I didn't understand what we had until we were cutting the first trailer, and I watched a scene of her breaking through a fence with a gun," Davis told The Hollywood Reporter. "Oh, s—t. We didn't just get Sarah Michelle Gellar, we got the one everybody's been waiting to see for years: the ass-kicking Sarah Michelle Gellar."

Wolf Pack is inspired by Edo Van Belkom's book series of the same name, but doesn't have any crossover with Teen Wolf — though there are a few similarities (like the feral, fanged canines at the center of the story).

Additionally, Paramount+ is set to premiere a Teen Wolf revival movie on the same day — bringing back characters from the original series, like Tyler Posey's Scott McCall, Holland Roden's Lydia Martin, among other fan favorites.

Here's everything to know about Wolf Pack, including the cast and its release date.

What is Wolf Pack about?

Steve Dietl/Paramount+

Wolf Pack is based on Edo Van Belkom's book series of the same name. According to the show's official synopsis, Wolf Pack "follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills."

"Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire," it continues. "As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them - the bite and blood of a werewolf."

Who's in the Wolf Pack cast?

Paramount+

Gellar returns to the supernatural scene two decades after she parted ways with her character in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Paramount+ series is "being pitched as a Buffy descendent."

"To come back, to get projects made, you have to pay homage to what you're known for," she told THR in a recent interview. "If I do things that speak to the fan base — which I think these will — and gather some new people along the way, maybe I branch out again. It's not a next act for me, but it's certainly a new chapter."

In addition to Gellar, Westworld's Rodrigo Santoro joins in the cast, in addition to several newcomers including Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray.

Who created Wolf Pack?

Wolf Pack was written and executive produced by Jeff Davis, creator of mega-hit Teen Wolf. In addition to acting in the Paramount+ show, Gellar executive produced Wolf Pack alongside Davis.

"Everyone knows that Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a huge influence on Teen Wolf," the writer said during a Teen Wolf panel at San Diego Comic Con. "So I always thought it would be amazing if we could bring Sarah Michelle Gellar back to a horror show."

Is there a Wolf Pack trailer?

On Jan. 12, Paramount+ debuted the official Wolf Pack trailer and key art, giving eager fans a first look at what to expect when the series premieres. Let's just say there's an abundance of action-filled sequences and eerily-dark environments with surely no shortage of fanged creatures with claws and glowing eyes. (Did we mention there's a lot of screaming — oh, and growling?)

When does Wolf Pack premiere?

Wolf Pack is set to be released on Paramount+ on Jan. 26, 2023.