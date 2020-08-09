Wizards of Waverly Place Reunion! Selena Gomez and David Henrie Film New Project

David Henrie previously said he and Selena Gomez had an idea for a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot

Justin and Alex Russo are up to something!

On Sunday, Selena Gomez and David Henrie shared a teaser from a forthcoming project as they filmed a socially distant video together. In the clip, the Wizards of Waverly Place costars were separated by a grassy wall as they appeared to be on a set.

"Hmm @selenagomez," Henrie, 31, captioned the footage, which saw both actors saying "hmm" without giving any major clues away. Gomez, 28, shared the same clip to her Instagram Story.

Wizards of Waverly Place starred Henrie and Gomez alongside Jake T. Austin as three wizard siblings whose parents own a sandwich shop in New York City. The Disney Channel show premiered in 2007 and lasted four seasons.

In September 2019, Henrie spoke about his hopes of working with Gomez again.

"Selena and I have a reboot," the father of one told ET Live. "We sit and talk about it all the time. It's not formal, but Selena and I sit and we talk about what would the reboot be. We have a whole take. We have a whole thing."

At the time, Henrie explained that their idea for a reboot would begin with the Russo family members divided after the show’s finale in 2012, when Gomez’s character Alex was chosen as the family wizard.

More recently, Henrie had a mini-reunion with Wizards of Waverly Place costars Jennifer Stone and Gregg Sulkin.

The trio got together again for Sulkin's YouTube channel Gregg and Cameron, which he runs with fellow actor Cameron Fuller, to reminisce about their time on the beloved series and play a game of trivia based on Wizards of Waverly Place.

Stone played Gomez's on-screen BFF Harper Finkle and Sulkin portrayed Gomez's TV love interest Mason Greyback.

Meanwhile, Gomez will be making her return to TV when her HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef premieres Aug. 13.

In addition, the Rare Beauty founder, who co-produced Netflix docuseries Living Undocumented, is getting ready for her return to scripted TV.

Gomez will star in the upcoming comedy series Only Murders in the Building opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short. The series follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime — and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.