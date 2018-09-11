Wizards of Waverly Place's Daniel Samonas Arrested, Charged with DUI at Burning Man

Wizards of Waverly Place actor Daniel Samonas has been arrested.

Samonas — who played Selena Gomez‘s character’s love interest Dean Moriarty on the Disney Channel series — was taken into police custody at Burning Man on Aug. 27 at about 2 p.m. for an allegation of driving under the influence in Nevada, PEOPLE confirmed with the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office.

He was allegedly driving recklessly through a very populated portion of the city, Sheriff Jerry Allen said.

Pershing County Sheriff’s Office is currently awaiting the results of a blood test.

Samonas, 28, was released Aug. 28 after posting a bond; he remains out of custody on the terms of his bond.

News of his arrest comes a day after his former Wizards costar David Henrie was arrested at 9:05 a.m. and charged with possession of a loaded handgun at Terminal 2 at LAX on Monday.

According to TMZ, Henrie was allegedly carrying a loaded M&P Shield 9mm pistol.

Henrie, 29, later tweeted about the incident, writing, “I take responsibility for the situation at LAX today. I unintentionally brought my legally owned gun which is registered in my name to the airport.”

“I am so sorry for any trouble it caused, but I am appreciative of TSA’s efforts in implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country. More than anything I am humiliated an embarrassed that this even happened. But I am thankful to the TSA, LAPD and all involved today for their kindness and their professionalism during this process.”