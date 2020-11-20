Wipeout Contestant Dies After Completing Obstacle Course

A contestant on the TBS competition show Wipeout has died after completing one of the program's signature obstacle courses, PEOPLE has confirmed.

A source close to production tells PEOPLE the contestant required medical attention following his completion of the course on Wednesday and was seen by on-site medical personnel.

He was then taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to TMZ.

"The contestant had completed the obstacle course on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and required medical attention after leaving the course," the source says. "He was attended to by our onsite emergency professionals and paramedics were then called to the set and the contestant was transported to a local hospital."

"All the contestants on Wipeout undergo medical examinations before they are cleared to participate," the source added. "There is an onsite safety team that is comprised of several paramedics, two set medics, a paramedic coordinator and a safety producer. There is a safety team present at all times."

The contestant has not yet been named. TMZ was first to report the news.

“We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family,” TBS told PEOPLE in a statement.

The production company behind the series, Endemol Shine North America, added, “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Wipeout originally aired on ABC from 2008 to 2014. In April of this year, however, it was announced that the show would be getting a reboot on TBS.

The series features groups of contestants tasked with tackling a series of obstacle courses. According to Deadline, the obstacles in the reboot were created to be slightly more challenging, with each game designed into three rounds, including a three-stage course consisting of multiple strategies and decision points.