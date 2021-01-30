Michael Paredes, 33, died of a heart attack caused by coronary artery disease, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner

Wipeout Contestant's Cause of Death Revealed After He Died Following Completion of Obstacle Course

A Wipeout contestant who died shortly after completing the show's obstacle course in November suffered from a heart attack, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said.

In the autopsy report released Friday, the coroner said that Michael Paredes, 33, died of a heart attack caused by coronary artery disease.

Parades was running an obstacle course over a body of water when he fell in, according to details from the report, obtained by PEOPLE. He swam to the edge of the water, but was not able to pull himself out.

He was placed in a wheelchair, which is when he went into cardiopulmonary arrest. He was resuscitated and rushed to a hospital, the report states.

Parades died 24 hours after being hospitalized, according to the report.

"We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family," TBS told PEOPLE in a statement in November.

The production company behind the series, Endemol Shine North America, added, "We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time."

Wipeout originally aired on ABC from 2008 to 2014. In April 2020, however, it was announced that the show would be getting a reboot on TBS.

The series features groups of contestants tasked with tackling a series of obstacle courses.

According to Deadline, the obstacles in the reboot were created to be slightly more challenging, with each game designed into three rounds, including a three-stage course consisting of multiple strategies and decision points.

A source close to the production told PEOPLE in November that all contestants are required to undergo a medical examination prior to competing.