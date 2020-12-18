Winter TV Preview

Clarice EP Explains Why the Silence of the Lambs Sequel Series Can’t Mention Hannibal Lecter

The new series will pick up one year after the events of the 1991 film
Grey's Anatomy: Will Meredith Grey Return After the Shocking Winter Finale?

Grey's Anatomy will return March 4 on ABC
David Harbour Explains Why Season 4 of Stranger Things Is His 'Favorite' for His Character Jim Hopper

The actor tells PEOPLE exclusively that fans of the Netflix series will "get to see an entirely other color of him that has been hinted at"
Full Cast and Premiere Date Announced for Ms. Marvel TV Series Starring Newcomer Iman Vellani

Iman Vellani will play Kamala Khan, marking Marvel’s first on-screen Muslim superhero 
The Kelly Clarkson Show Renewed Through 2023: 'One Ray of Sunshine in This Wildly Unpredictable Year'

This past June, Kelly Clarkson won a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding entertainment talk show host for The Kelly Clarkson Show
Meghan McCain Reveals That She Is Returning to The View in January After Welcoming Her Daughter

"January 4th is my return date," the television news personality said

Tiny Pretty Things' Kylie Jefferson Breaks Down Her Star Turn and Shares Advice from Debbie Allen

Kylie Jefferson was discovered by Debbie Allen when she was just 6 years old
Original Sabrina the Teenage Witch Aunts Hilda and Zelda Reprise Their Roles in Netflix Reboot

Season 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which features cameos from Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea, premieres on Netflix Dec. 31
Veronica Discovers Betty and Archie Kissed in Riverdale Season 5 Trailer

Billy Porter to Join Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

Euphoria Sets January Debut Date for Second Special Episode

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' New True Crime Series Exhumed Sets January Premiere Date

Superstore Will End with Season 6

The sitcom, which premiered in 2015, stars America Ferrera and Ben Feldman

