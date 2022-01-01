What to Watch: Winter TV 2022

After reading Abe Forsythe's script for Wolf Like Me, Josh Gad and Isla Fisher were both immediately hooked. "This is something that we've never really seen before," says Gad, 40. The new romantic comedy series follows Gary (Gad), a single father and widower trying to put his life back together, and Mary (Fisher), a romance columnist with a secret.

"Mary is burdened by guilt and shame through this enormous secret that prevents her from connecting with people," says Fisher, 45. Still, they wind up falling for each other—and "it gets complex really quickly," says Gad. "They both have been living with a crisis alone and unable to speak to anyone about it." Adds Fisher: "That's really what the show is about: how scary it is to fall in love."

Watch It: Peacock, Jan. 13