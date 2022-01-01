What to Watch: Winter TV 2022
Get cozy on the couch with these must-watch shows kicking off in January, from brand-new finds to final seasons of old favorites
The Afterparty
Tiffany Haddish loves a good party. "The best one I've ever been to was Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Gold Party after the 2020 Oscars," says the comedian, 42. "It was super dope!" Haddish is focused on a different type of gathering in Apple TV+'s comedy The Afterparty—a limited series about a murder mystery set at a high school reunion. "I love the puzzle," says Haddish, who plays the role of Detective Danner. Each episode of the series will investigate the alibi of a different character— and some will even include dance routines. "Fans can expect to be shocked," she adds. Dave Franco, Sam Richardson, Ilana Glazer, Ike Barinholtz and more costar with Haddish, and viewers will get the opportunity "to escape" while staying entertained. As she says, "They'll get to use their brain to figure out whodunit!"
Watch It: Apple TV+, Jan. 28
Wolf Like Me
After reading Abe Forsythe's script for Wolf Like Me, Josh Gad and Isla Fisher were both immediately hooked. "This is something that we've never really seen before," says Gad, 40. The new romantic comedy series follows Gary (Gad), a single father and widower trying to put his life back together, and Mary (Fisher), a romance columnist with a secret.
"Mary is burdened by guilt and shame through this enormous secret that prevents her from connecting with people," says Fisher, 45. Still, they wind up falling for each other—and "it gets complex really quickly," says Gad. "They both have been living with a crisis alone and unable to speak to anyone about it." Adds Fisher: "That's really what the show is about: how scary it is to fall in love."
Watch It: Peacock, Jan. 13
The Book of Boba Fett
The latest Star Wars series follows bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and his partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) as they return to Tatooine and navigate the Galaxy's underworld in hopes of seizing power over the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt. "No matter what the situation, no matter how dark things can get, there's always hope," Wen says, summing up the entire franchise.
Watch It: Disney+, Dec. 29
Pam and Tommy
Lily James and Sebastian Stan (left) are transformed into Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in this limited comedy series that recounts the former couple's sex-tape scandal of the 1990s. "It's going to be a wild, shocking [and] painfully sad ride," director Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) told Variety.
Watch It: Hulu, Feb. 2
Bel-Air
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air gets a dramatic makeover, this time with Jabari Banks making the complicated journey from West Philadelphia.
Watch It: Peacock, Feb. 13
How I Met your Father
Much like HIMYM's Ted, Sophie (Hilary Duff in 2022, Kim Cattrall in the future) tells her son about meeting his dad.
Watch It: Hulu, Jan. 18
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock
The original music-loving puppet characters return with new flair and cave adventures.
Watch It: Apple TV+, Jan. 21
Inventing Anna
Showrunner Shonda Rhimes unravels the true story of con woman Anna Delvey (Julia Garner), the supposed German heiress who was caught defrauding banks, hotels and friends. "It is so freaking juicy," teases Katie Lowes, who plays one of those former friends.
Watch It: Netflix, Feb. 11
Good Sam
In this medical drama, the chief of surgery (Jason Isaacs) winds up in a coma, and his daughter Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush) gets his job. When he awakes, they'll battle.
Watch It: CBS, Jan. 5
As We See It
The latest drama from Friday Night Lights showrunner Jason Katims introduces three room- mates on the autism spectrum and follows them as they get jobs, fall in love and navigate life.
Watch It: Prime Video, Jan. 21
Monarch
Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins play the heads of a powerful country-music family in this boot-scootin', multigenerational drama. Expect A-list guest stars galore!
Watch It: Fox, Jan. 30
Black-Ish
Before the Johnsons say goodbye, Michelle Obama says hello! She'll have dinner with Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) and Dre (Anthony Anderson) during the season 8 premiere.
Watch It: ABC, Jan. 4
Search Party
Following her near- death experience, Dory (Alia Shawkat) will be getting into business with a charismatic tech billionaire played by Jeff Goldblum.
Watch It: HBO Max, Jan. 7
Ozark
Marty and Wendy (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) are at the top of Navarro's drug empire—and still trying to leave the Ozarks—in the first half of the drama's final go-round.
Watch It: Netflix, Jan. 21
This Is Us
The Pearsons have 18 remaining episodes to answer lingering questions and make us burn through boxes of tissues as Rebecca (Mandy Moore) battles dementia.
Watch It: NBC, Jan. 4
Killing Eve
After Villanelle (Jodie Comer) left her for dead in the season 3 finale, intelligence agent Eve (Sandra Oh) is on a revenge mission.
Watch It: BBC America, Feb. 27
Peacemaker
John Cena suits up for the eight-episode origin story of his DC Comics character from James Gunn's 2021 Suicide Squad movie. Freddie Stroma and Danielle Brooks also star.
Watch It: HBO Max, Jan. 13
Gilded Age
Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes explores the conflict between old traditions and new systems in 1880s America.
Watch It: HBO, Jan. 24
Promised Land
Two Latinx families fight over wealth, power and wine in California's Sonoma Valley in this soapy drama starring John Ortiz, Cecilia Suárez, Tonatiuh and Christina Ochoa.
Watch It: ABC. Jan. 24
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer
Bachelors Kurt and Steven are looking for love: This time one is a millionaire, the other an "average Joe."
Watch It: Fox, Jan. 6