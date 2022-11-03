Entertainment TV Paige DeSorbo Thinks Craig Conover Overreacts to His Capture the Flag Injury in 'Winter House' Sneak Peek "Craig hit his poor little knee on a rock? Game's over," the Summer House star says in PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Thursday's episode of Winter House By Dana Rose Falcone Published on November 3, 2022 09:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Capture the Flag captured a not-so-flattering side of Craig Conover. In an exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's episode of Winter House, the housemates head out in the snow for a round of Capture the Flag. But when Conover, 33, falls and hits his knee on a rock, he throws in the towel. "I'm not playing in this f---ing rock field anymore," the Southern Charm star says in the clip. Kyle Cooke thinks Conover should've sucked it up, telling cameras, "Was Craig always a little bitch? Like, he's acting like a big old baby." "Drink a hot toddy. Do something other than bitch and whine," Cooke, 40, adds. Zack DeZon/Bravo (2) Southern Charm's Craig Conover Says He'll Propose 'Whenever Paige DeSorbo Is Ready to Say Yes' When Rachel Clark asks if Conover will play another game, he responds, "F--- you! I just got f---ing hurt!" Even Conover's girlfriend Paige DeSorbo found his outburst a little dramatic. "I went face first into a table — got up, won the game, kept it moving," DeSorbo, 29, tells the cameras. "Craig hit his poor little knee on a rock? Game's over." RELATED VIDEO: Craig Conover Dishes on His Relationship with Paige DeSorbo Formed on Winter House In the latest episode of Winter House, Austen Kroll arrived and hosted a Saints and Sinners party, in which attendees repented for their sins. While he received forgiveness for slamming a door in DeSorbo's face and fighting with Amanda Batula last winter, former flame Ciara Miller did not forgive him for how their relationship ended. Austen Kroll Calls Out the 'Most Hurtful' Thing Craig Conover Has Said About Him Zack DeZon/Bravo Luke Gulbranson also returned to the house after stepping away following a fight with Conover. The Summer House star, 38, left because he didn't want the altercation to escalate. "I just needed a little space and some time I guess to just kind of think about everything," Gulbranson told his housemates upon his return. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Winter House airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.