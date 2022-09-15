Paige DeSorbo Is 'F---ing Terrified' of Living with Craig Conover in 'Winter House' Season 2 Trailer

One newcomer flirts with all of the women, several Vanderpump Rules stars stop by and Austen Kroll calls Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula "sickening" during their first season as a married couple

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on September 15, 2022 04:56 PM

Fans of Summer House, Southern Charm and Vanderpump Rules should prepare for a snow flurry of drama next month when Winter House returns for season 2!

Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll and Ciara Miller are all back in Vermont in the first trailer for the spin-off. Conover's fraternity brother Kory Keefer, real estate agent Jessica Stocker and Rachel Clark — who came through with some last-minute floral arrangements for Batula and Cooke's wedding — are also joining the Bravo stars in Stowe.

"This will be the longest Paige and I have ever spent together," Conover, 34, says in the trailer.

DeSorbo, 29, has her own worries: "I'm not used to living with a boyfriend," she says. "I'm f---ing terrified."

Paige DeSorb, Craig Conover
Zack DeZon/Bravo (2)

Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke and Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz will also make special appearances on the upcoming season. The teaser shows Hubbard talking to Cameron following their split and pregnancy loss.

"There's no handbook on how to handle this," says Hubbard, who started dating Radke after Cameron.

Lindsay Hubbard, Jason Felton
Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty, Zack DeZon/Bravo

Hubbard, 36, and Radke, 37, have since moved in together and gotten engaged, but their first time in the Winter House as a couple certainly doesn't look like it'll be smooth, ahem, skiing as her former hookup Kroll tells a rather graphic story claiming they were intimate with each other shortly after the relationship with Radke became official.

Exes Miller and Kroll also came face to face again.

"All you do is put me in weird situations, Austen," shouts Miller, 26.

Ciara Miller, Austen Kroll
Zack DeZon/Bravo (2)

Miller recently popped up on season 8 of Southern Charm when she found herself in Charleston, South Carolina, and spent the night with Kroll, 35, after a dog wedding.

"We ended up going out and one thing led to another," Kroll said in an on-camera interview during an episode that aired in August.

He also admitted to only hanging out with Miller because his love interest Olivia Flowers brought a blind date to the dog wedding.

Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover, Luke Gulbranson, Ciara Miller, Amanda Batula, Jessica Stoker, Kyle Cooke, Austen Kroll, Jason Felton, Kory Keefer, Rachel Clark
Zack DeZon/Bravo

Meanwhile, back on Winter House, everything seemed blissful for newlyweds Batula, 31, and Cooke, 40.

"I'm in the honeymoon stage," the Loverboy founder says in the trailer.

But Kroll calls their love "kind of sickening."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Winter House premieres Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Bravocon Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards,Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp
Everything to Know About BravoCon 2022, Including When It Is and Who Is Going to Be There
Paige DeSorbo Confronts Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo About Whether She Has Feelings for Craig Conover
Paige DeSorbo Questions 'Southern Charm' 's Naomie Olindo About Her Feelings for Ex Craig Conover
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19106 -- Pictured: (l-r) Shep Rose, Craig Conover -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Craig Conover Blasts Shep Rose for Being on Dating App While in Relationship with Taylor Ann Green
Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19053 --
Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover's Relationship Timeline
Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's Relationship Timeline
Summer House Stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Are Engaged After Romantic Beachside Proposal — See Her Ring. Phot credit: Adam Szulewski Olga Lezhepekova
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Are Engaged! Inside the 'Summer House' Couple's Romantic Proposal
Whitney Sudler-Smith, Naomi Olindo, Craig Conover
'Southern Charm' 's Craig Conover Gets Fiery at Whitney Sudler-Smith's 'Shady' Hookup with Ex Naomie Olindo
Naomie Olindo, Shep Rose, Taylor Ann Green
'Southern Charm' 's Naomie Olindo Accuses Shep Rose of Being 'Abusive' Toward Taylor Ann Green
Craig Conover, Naomie Olindo
Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo Get Heated (at a Dog Wedding!) as He Slams Her 'Controlling' Ex
Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19053 --
Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo 'Play House' as the 'Southern Charm' -er Readies Home for a 'Big Family'
bravocon-g
BravoCon 2022: Here Are the More Than 100 Stars Who Will Be There — and When Tickets Go on Sale
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19106 -- Pictured: Craig Conover
Craig Conover Says He's Down 20 Lbs. Since Returning to the Gym: 'I Was Eating Everything'
Summer House
More Life, Less Stars: 'Summer House' Drops 3 Cast Members Ahead of Season 7
Summer House Ciara
'Summer House' Reunion: Ciara Miller Put at Center of Drama as She Addresses Secret Hookup, Wine Fight
Summer House
'Summer House' Season 6: Explosive New Trailer Includes Love Triangles, Wedding Troubles and More
Craig Conover and Austen Kroll
Austen Kroll Calls Out the 'Most Hurtful' Thing Craig Conover Has Said About Him