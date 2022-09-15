Paige DeSorbo Is 'F---ing Terrified' of Living with Craig Conover in 'Winter House' Season 2 Trailer

Fans of Summer House, Southern Charm and Vanderpump Rules should prepare for a snow flurry of drama next month when Winter House returns for season 2!

Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll and Ciara Miller are all back in Vermont in the first trailer for the spin-off. Conover's fraternity brother Kory Keefer, real estate agent Jessica Stocker and Rachel Clark — who came through with some last-minute floral arrangements for Batula and Cooke's wedding — are also joining the Bravo stars in Stowe.

"This will be the longest Paige and I have ever spent together," Conover, 34, says in the trailer.

DeSorbo, 29, has her own worries: "I'm not used to living with a boyfriend," she says. "I'm f---ing terrified."

Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke and Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz will also make special appearances on the upcoming season. The teaser shows Hubbard talking to Cameron following their split and pregnancy loss.

"There's no handbook on how to handle this," says Hubbard, who started dating Radke after Cameron.

Hubbard, 36, and Radke, 37, have since moved in together and gotten engaged, but their first time in the Winter House as a couple certainly doesn't look like it'll be smooth, ahem, skiing as her former hookup Kroll tells a rather graphic story claiming they were intimate with each other shortly after the relationship with Radke became official.

Exes Miller and Kroll also came face to face again.

"All you do is put me in weird situations, Austen," shouts Miller, 26.

Miller recently popped up on season 8 of Southern Charm when she found herself in Charleston, South Carolina, and spent the night with Kroll, 35, after a dog wedding.

"We ended up going out and one thing led to another," Kroll said in an on-camera interview during an episode that aired in August.

He also admitted to only hanging out with Miller because his love interest Olivia Flowers brought a blind date to the dog wedding.

Meanwhile, back on Winter House, everything seemed blissful for newlyweds Batula, 31, and Cooke, 40.

"I'm in the honeymoon stage," the Loverboy founder says in the trailer.

But Kroll calls their love "kind of sickening."

Winter House premieres Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.