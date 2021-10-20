Winter House: Meet the Cast of the New Bravo Spinoff Ahead of the Premiere
The new Bravo spinoff series features cast members from Summer House and Southern Charm living together under one roof
Winter Is Here!
Bravo is hitting the slopes with Winter House.
The new spinoff series, premiering Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET, features various Summer House and Southern Charm cast members and their friends as they embark on a two-week vacation in Stowe, Vermont.
Keep scrolling to meet the cast.
Kyle Cooke
"For generations, Kyle's family has spent time skiing the slopes of Stowe, Vermont. From sleigh riding and snowboarding to snowmobiling and sledding, the quintessential New England town holds a special place in Kyle's heart and he's excited to share it with friends this winter," reads his official bio. "As his business venture, Loverboy, continues to quickly expand, Kyle finds it difficult to switch from work to vacation mode. Relying on his business partner Carl to hold down the fort in NYC, Kyle learns to embrace the après-ski scene."
Amanda Batula
"Amid ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions, Amanda's wedding planning obstacles continue. With the new date set for the fall, Amanda is ready to take a break from wedding planning and her role at Loverboy — if she can get Kyle on board to relax. The self-proclaimed 'mom of the house,' Amanda is no pro on the slopes like her fiancé but is excited to cheer everyone on and possibly learn a few tricks herself."
Lindsay Hubbard
"After her relationship timeline did not go according to plan, newly single Lindsay is ready to let loose. Coming in hot this winter, she is eager to spice things up while on vacation from her demanding role at Hubb House PR. When Lindsay reconnects with an old fling, past feelings are revisited that may or may not be mutual."
Paige DeSorbo
"Coming off a long-term relationship, Paige cannot wait to vacation with her friends. Feeling more confident than ever, she has spent the last few months casually dating without looking for anything serious. Excited to enjoy her newfound freedom, Paige brings along her friend Julia to party in Vermont. On the surface, Paige is thriving but will a solid two weeks raging with her housemates make her realize she needs to reign it in?"
Craig Conover
"After the successful launch of his company, Sewing Down South, Craig is trading in his loafers for a pair of ski boots. With his professional life prospering, Craig is now taking the time to focus on what he really wants in his personal life. For years, he has thrived in the bachelor lifestyle, but now is ecstatic to have a serious girlfriend. Craig is determined to help his best buddy, Austen, move on from his recent breakup in a house full of single ladies."
Austen Kroll
"Austen is an adventurous spirit and entrepreneur who comes to Stowe with a lot on his plate. Trailing a chaotic year involving a dramatic breakup and hustling to launch his own craft beer, he is looking forward to a well-deserved vacation, but quickly finds himself in the middle of some unexpected romantic drama."
Luke Gulbranson
"Carrying some heavy baggage from the summer, Luke arrives at a crossroads unsure if the city life is really for him. A Northern Minnesota native, Luke has felt like a misfit lately and is really looking forward to being in his element in the cold, snowy mountains of Stowe. After ending his more recent romantic relationship, he is keeping his eye out for his dream girl and is hopeful to meet her this winter."
Ciara Miller
"Ciara has spent the last few months tackling the frontlines of COVID-19 relief efforts as an ICU nurse. Growing up in the South, many of her friends are settling down and thinking about families, but Ciara feels like her trajectory is different. Always trusting the timing of her life, Ciara simply wants to enjoy herself and live in the moment. She's ready to put the past behind her with Luke and make more memories with her girlfriends. Although a novice skier, Ciara is extremely competitive and always up for a challenge."
Julia McGuire
"Julia is a blonde bombshell looking forward to a winter getaway with old friends and new. An NYC-based model, Julia met Paige at a modeling job at just 11 years old. She's also known Andrea for many years after running in the same modeling and social circles. Although Julia is in a committed relationship, she is hoping to be a matchmaker for her friends this winter."
Jason Cameron
"Jason, originally from Rochester, is living his best life. He keeps busy with his established modeling career and work for a NYC-based not-for-profit that empowers youth by creating change through personal style. An extrovert with an active social calendar, Jason loves to keep the party going and the tequila flowing. Despite his gregarious demeanor, Jason did not always have it easy. After Jason's mom passed away when he was a teenager, he spent his formative years with his grandmother, who unfortunately died this year at age 99. Jason lives every day with the intention of making his angels proud."
Andrea Denver
"Andrea is a professional model born in Verona, Italy. Hailing from the city of love, he has traveled around the world booking music videos with top tier celebrities and campaigns for major brands, while breaking hearts along the way. Dealing with deep regret after unfaithful actions against his serious girlfriend, Andrea wants to enter his next relationship with a clean slate and a clear conscience. No stranger to the slopes, Andrea holds a few Ski Cup Championships under his belt and is ready to show off his skills."
Gabrielle Kniery
"Raised in St. Louis, Gabrielle is a Midwest girl with lifelong dreams of living in the Big Apple. Modeling brought Gabby to New York, but the pandemic unfortunately halted her industry and forced her to embark on new endeavors. Inspired by good food and great reads, Gabby recently launched a line of bottled marinades and salsas, and published a collection of poems. She is looking forward to spending time with her friend Julia and joining this rambunctious crew."