Winter House: Austen Kroll Makes Waves with the Women as Bravo Stars Hit Vermont in First Trailer

Winter House is almost here!

The new Bravo series, premiering Oct. 20, features various Summer House and Southern Charm cast members and their friends as they embark on a two-week vacation at a ski house in Stowe, Vermont.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We're doing Vermont baby," Summer House's Kyle, 39, says at the start of the clip.

"I don't know how we're going to make it 17 days," Craig, 32, later tells his Southern Charm costar Austen, 34, who replies, "I don't either man."

Winter House sneak peek Credit: Bravo

Much of the trailer centers on classic romantic drama. "I am so single unless somebody comes and blows me out of the f------ water," Ciara, 25, says to Paige, 28, at one point.

"You have to literally have been sent by God himself," she responds — before the clip shows their new fellow cast member, Italian model Andrea, standing shirtless on the counter and placing Paige's hand on his six-pack.

"Did you see his abs?" Ciara gushes to Paige in the next scene.

Winter House sneak peek Credit: bravo

"I think I'm in love," Paige later says, having shared a horse-drawn carriage ride with Andrea.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ciara, meanwhile, appears to have a burgeoning romance of her own.

"It's not about how you perform on the mountain, it's how you look in the lodge, and you're going to look great," Austen tells her on the ski slopes before leaning in for a kiss.

"Ciara is so pretty it's like intimidating," he adds to Jason.

"Are we finding love in Vermont?" Ciara later asks Paige, who comments, "Vermont's a crazy place."

Winter House sneak peek Credit: bravo

Of course, the highs are met with equally dramatic lows.

"He has other girls that he talks to," Kyle warns during an emotional conversation with Paige, though it is not clear who he is talking about.

"This is why you don't like sleep with people," she says. "I don't want to look stupid."

Kyle also seems engaged in his own troubles with fiancé Amanda, 30. "Anyone seen Amanda?" he asks the group before the video cuts to her crying into the phone. "I just want to be okay," she says through tears.

Most of the romantic drama, however, appears to revolve around Austen.

"Madison texted me and she goes, 'Please tell me that you haven't moved on,'" he tells Craig, seemingly referencing ex and fellow Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

"I'm in love with you," Lindsay then says to him, while Ciara adds in the next scene, "You know that I f------ like you, I cried after our first date because I am scared to like you."

"Hold on. Let me get this right: three girls fighting over Austen Kroll?" Paige tells the cameras as the clip comes to a close. "Just confused."