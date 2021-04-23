Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo and More Play Tug of War in Winter House First Look

Bravo fans, rejoice.

On Thursday, the network released the first look at the upcoming new series Winter House, featuring cast members from both Summer House and Southern Charm facing off in a snowy show-down.

"Pull, skull-crushers!" Craig yells to encourage his team.

"WINTER IS COMING. Get ready to see your #Southern Charm & #SummerHouse worlds collide!" Bravo captioned the clip on Instagram. "Who else is snow excited for this?"

Winter House will feature stars from both shows living together in a winter lodge in Stowe, Vermont. The series began filming in February after the entire cast underwent a two-week quarantine and numerous rounds of COVID-19 testing to ensure the group was healthy and following strict safety guidelines.

At the time, Kyle, 38, and Paige, 28, both posted winter-themed photos on social media teasing the series.

Kyle posted a selfie on his Instagram Story with Craig, Austin and Luke, all bundled up in heavy winter gear.

Paige also posted from the chilly New England setting, sharing a photo on her Story in an all-black ensemble paired with a cheetah print coat. "Blending in," she joked.