Winona Ryder and David Harbour Improvised One of Their Stranger Things Kisses, Writers Say

David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers in STRANGER THINGS

Stranger Things' fourth season had a few moments that weren't a part of the original plan.

According to the show's official Writers' Room account on Twitter, a few minor but memorable points from the latest season were added at the discretion of the actors. One improvised moment included an intimate encounter that sealed the long-teased relationship between Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour).

Sharing a photo of one of the pair's on-screen kisses, the writers said: "This kiss wasn't scripted, Winona and David added it on the day of filming."

The kiss happened before Hopper acted as bait for the Demogorgons while attempting to eliminate the supernatural beings from a Russian prison facility. Later, the two characters spoke about going on a date together upon returning to Hawkins.

Two other improvised moments were revealed by the writers on Twitter. One included Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) asking for his sister's help as Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) died in his arms.

Another saw Joseph Quinn, who played Eddie Munson, having a heart-to-heart with Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo). Munson saying, "'I love you, man' was improvised by Joe," the writers said.

One fan asked if Quinn had also improvised another line.

"Did he improvise the 'don't you, big boy?' at steve in the camper van too? just asking for a friend," the Twitter user wrote as the writers responded, "Yes."

Another viewer joked that if there was so much improvising in the fourth season, writers could be inspired to bring Munson back from the dead. "Well improvise bringing him back then," the individual wrote in a tweet that gained over 23,000 likes.