Magic Johnson Becomes a Household Name as Leader of the Showtime Lakers in Winning Time Trailer

From his humble beginnings to his league debut as the Los Angeles Lakers' 1980 first overall draft pick, the NBA legend's story comes to life in the scripted series with Quincy Isaiah portraying a young Magic. Solomon Hughes plays Magic's teammate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Adrien Brody portrays coach Pat Riley.

The 10-episode sports drama is described as "a fast-break series about the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports' most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court," according to HBO Max.

"I don't care who you are. If you're a human being with two eyes and a heart, this game, this industry makes you feel good," says John C. Reilly as former Lakers majority owner Jerry Buss, who looks to build an empire with his new venture.

When it comes to the NBA's summer draft, he turns to his daughter Jeannie Buss (Hadley Robinson) for advice. "It's easy," she says, as Magic appears in a vacant stadium.

magic johnson - quincy isaiah Credit: HBO Max/ youtube

"Do not use that name in this house!" Magic's mother Christine Johnson (LisaGay Hamilton) can be heard exclaiming as the trailer gives a glimpse of the basketball star's Michigan upbringing.

"Mama, she says Magic the devil's work," Magic quips, holding up his 1979 Sports Illustrated cover. "The devil can't hoop like me though."

From there, Magic and Kareem's careers take off as the Lakers become the iconic team we know today, complete with Laker Girls and celebrities sitting courtside. The trailer also sets the stage for one of the NBA's most important eras, driven by the Lakers' longtime rivalry against the Boston Celtics.

quincy isaiah as magic johnson Credit: HBO Max

"You think I'm gonna get out there, and you think it's gonna change me," Magic tells his future wife Earleatha "Cookie" Kelly (Tamera Tomakili) before his mom reminds him: "Remember who you are and where you come from."

From executive producer Adam McKay, Winning Time is based on the book Jeff Pearlman's 2014 book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.

Additionally, the cast includes Brett Cullen as Bill Sharman, Stephen Adly Guirgis as Frank Mariani, Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn, Sarah Ramos as Cheryl Pistono, Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani, Joey Brooks as Lon Rosen, Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper, Jimel Atkins as Jamaal Wilkes, Austin Aaron as Mark Landsberger, Jon Young as Brad Holland, with Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr. and Sally Field as Jessie Buss.