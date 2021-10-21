Win Tickets to See The Ellen DeGeneres Show — and Take Home Prizes From Her 12 Days of Giveaways!

The talk show host's beloved holiday gift-giving extravaganza is right around the corner — and you can enter for the chance to win free tickets from PEOPLE!

Ellen DeGeneres is making a list and checking it twice — and we want to make sure you're on it!

For the 18th year in a row, The Ellen DeGeneres Show is kicking off the most wonderful time of the year with Ellen's heartwarming 12 Days of Giveaways — and PEOPLE is giving five lucky readers a chance to win two tickets each to join in on the holiday fun!

Each winner and their guest will get the chance to be part of Ellen's studio audience, where they'll watch Ellen and her celebrity guests spread holiday cheer before taking home all of the generous gifts from that day's taping.

Past famous faces who've joined in on the holiday extravaganza include Justin Bieber, Diane Keaton, Lil Nas X and more. Each episode features four to six gifts that are given away, with past favorites ranging from tech gadgets like GoPros to travel products like Paravel suitcases or self-care gift cards (like a $500 credit to at-home massage provider Soothe) and 3-day trips to hotels like the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess.

This is Ellen's last 12 Days of Giveaways: after 19 seasons, her eponymous talk show will end after its current season, she announced in May. To pay homage to nearly two decades of jaw-dropping giveaways, this year is set to be full of more epic prizes than ever before — not to mention, it's your last chance to say you've been on Ellen!

To enter for a chance to win the sweepstakes, click here and fill out the form with your email — no purchase necessary. The sweepstakes is open to fully vaccinated U.S. residents age 18 and up. You can submit one entry per person, per email address per day throughout the sweepstakes. The sweepstakes will run from Oct. 21, 2021, to Nov. 4, 2021. Winners will be selected at random and notified on/around Nov. 6, 2021.