Wilmer Valderrama to Star in Disney's Reimagined Zorro Series: It's 'a Dream Come True'

"Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero," Wilmer Valderrama said of his new gig

Wilmer Valderrama just landed a big new role!

On Tuesday, Disney Branded Television announced Valderrama, 41, will lead a reimagined version of its famed western adventure, Zorro. In addition to starring in the dual role of Don Diego de la Vega and his alter ego Zorro, the actor will also serve as one of the show's executive producers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For Valderrama, being a part of this project is a "dream" opportunity.

"Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero," the That '70s Show alum said in a statement. "As an adult and a storyteller, I have a responsibility in the stories that I help bring to life."

"To partner with [executive producer] Gary [Marsh] and Disney to bring Zorro back into the family after 60 years and be a part of the legacy for other children to know they too can be the heroes of their own stories is a dream come true," he added.

Ayo Davis — President, Disney Branded Television — said Valderrama shares the company's "commitment to reflect the interesting and rich diversity of the human experience."

wilmer valderrama Credit: Randy Holmes via Getty

"We look forward to delivering a culturally relevant and entertaining story with definitional characters that will connect with our viewers for generations to come," she added.

Per Davis, the updated reiteration starring Valderrama will be "a compelling period piece, set in Pueblo de Los Angeles, but told in a very modern telenovela style." It will also feature "richly drawn contemporary characters and relationships set against the action, drama, suspense and humor of the original, iconic Zorro."

Zorro first appeared in the 1919 novel, The Curse of Capistrano. Many stars have gone on to portray the masked vigilante onscreen, including Antonio Banderas and Sir Anthony Hopkins.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Disney's original Zorro series, led by Guy Williams, aired from 1957 to 1959 for 78 episodes. Taking place in early California, the show followed Don Diego de la Vega's Zorro as he stood up for the poor and took on corrupt individuals. The production also spawned two films titled The Sign of Zorro and Zorro the Avenger.

Ahead of nabbing the role of Zorro, Valderrama starred on NCIS as Nick Torres. He also lent his voice to a character in the new Disney animated film Encanto.