Wilmer Valderrama Attends Charity Event After Sources Say Ex Demi Lovato Has Agreed to Enter Rehab

Wilmer Valderrama took a break from being by his ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato’s side on Saturday, attending a charity event in Los Angeles for unaccompanied migrant and refugee children.

The 38-year-old actor stepped out at the Kind Los Angeles: Coming Together for Children Alone event at Helms Design Center, where he walked the red carpet.

The appearance came one day after sources told PEOPLE that the 25-year-old “Sorry, Not Sorry” singer has agreed to enter a drug treatment center following her release from the hospital, where she has been for the past 12 days.

“Demi is well enough to leave the hospital this weekend. She has agreed to rehab and will go straight to an in-patient facility,” a source explained. “She wants to be sober. She wants to get help. She understands that it will take a lot of work and commitment to stay healthy, but this is what she wants.”

Valderrama has visited Cedars-Sinai multiple times since Lovato was transported to the hospital following an apparent overdose that occurred at her Hollywood Hills home on July 24.

A source previously told PEOPLE the actor, who dated the singer for six years before their split in June 2016, rushed to Lovato’s side the next day, and he was also seen visiting Lovato again on July 26, when a photo of him at the hospital emerged.

“Wilmer has spent hours at the hospital with Demi every day,” a source told PEOPLE last week. “He seems very concerned about her.”

A source close to the former couple previously told PEOPLE that while Valderrama “knew she was going through a tough time,” he “wasn’t prepared for this.”

“He saw her through so many ups and downs and was her rock through some of her darkest moments. To see her back in such a sad and vulnerable place is heartbreaking for him,” the source continued.

“Demi always hoped they would end up back together in the future,” the insider added. “He’s the love of her life and vice versa.”

The singer’s publicist released a statement on July 24, confirming Lovato “is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support.”

Lovato has long battled addiction, mental illness and disordered eating.

The Disney Channel alum entered treatment in 2010, where she received professional assistance for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. Lovato relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

But even after treatment, insiders say she still struggled with her private pain. “Demi was never really clean and sober from all of her demons,” a Lovato source previously told PEOPLE. “She has been fighting depression and anxiety for quite some time — and is still in such a dark place. She was sober for a while, but not completely sober for six years.”

In March, Lovato revealed she celebrated six years of sobriety, but three months later, in June, she released a new song, “Sober,” in which she suggested that she had relapsed.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.