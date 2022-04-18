Wilmer Valderrama Is Open to Reprising Fez on Upcoming That '90s Show Series: 'I'd Never Say No'
Wilmer Valderrama isn't closing the door on his That '70s Show character just yet.
Speaking to TV Insider, the 42-year-old actor addressed the possibility of him reprising his former character, Fez, on the upcoming That '90s Show reboot.
"I'm a little busy right now, but I support them so much," he said. "I'm rooting for them. I wish them nothing but the best."
Added Valderrama, "If the timing is right, I'd never say no."
Valderrama's love for That '70s Show runs deep. This past December, the NCIS star opened up about his reasoning for keeping the iconic '69 Vista Cruiser featured throughout the series.
"I wanted to keep that because every time I get in the car, I get a little emotional about it because I was about to turn 18 when I booked That '70s Show," he said on Jay Leno's Garage. "I think, like any immigrant family, we came here to work and getting That '70s Show was exactly what every generation has experienced in America."
"That's when I knew everything was possible," he added. "And all I had to do was never get fired!"
Valderrama starred on That '70s Show for eight seasons alongside Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Danny Masterson, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Tanya Roberts, Don Stark, Lisa Robin Kelly and Tommy Chong. The beloved 1970s-set sitcom, created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner and Mark Brazill, followed the many mishaps and adventures of a group of Wisconsin-based teens.
Following its series finale in 2006, the short-lived That '80s Show arrived with Glenn Howerton starring in the lead role.
Last October, Netflix announced its plans to develop a sequel series titled That '90s Show. It will follow Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti's (Prepon) daughter Leia.
Rupp, 71, and Smith, 78, will reprise their respective roles as Kitty and Red Forman in the upcoming series.
Recently teasing That '90s Show, Grace, 43, said on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show that there will be "a whole new group of kids."
"I know some of the writers that are on it," he added.
Also addressing the possibility he'll return for the new show, Grace said: "Oh, I don't know. It's all top-secret."