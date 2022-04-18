Wilmer Valderrama Is Open to Reprising Fez on Upcoming That '90s Show Series: 'I'd Never Say No'

"I'm a little busy right now, but I support them so much," he said. "I'm rooting for them. I wish them nothing but the best."

"I wanted to keep that because every time I get in the car, I get a little emotional about it because I was about to turn 18 when I booked That '70s Show," he said on Jay Leno's Garage. "I think, like any immigrant family, we came here to work and getting That '70s Show was exactly what every generation has experienced in America."