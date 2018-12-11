Wilmer Valderrama Says Moms Love His ‘Appealing’ Voiceover on Handy Manny

Even as a cartoon, Wilmer Valderrama is a sex symbol.

When the NCIS star stopped by E!’s Busy Tonight on Monday, host Busy Philipps pointed out that after making a name for himself on That ’70s Show, Valderrama moved on to a more family-friendly job: voicing the title character in Disney Channel’s Handy Manny.

The cartoon series for preschoolers aired from 2006 to 2013.

“You know, I had a great conversation with Disney, and they were on the same page,” Valderrama, 38, said when Philipps asked how he got the gig. “And we made a great partnership and Handy Manny came to life, and it became something I look back as one of the most special things I’ve done in my career for sure.”

“Did you ever get any fan letters from moms who were like, ‘Handy Manny’s kinda hot’?” Philipps asked.

“I got a few things where moms found Handy Manny’s voice, uh … appealing,” the actor admitted.

Jordin Althaus/E! Entertainment

And it’s not just real-life moms who love him. Valderrama has also stayed close to ex Mandy Moore, now a beloved TV mom on This Is Us.

The actor was spotted arriving at Moore’s wedding to Taylor Goldsmith in November.

Valderrama and Moore dated nearly two decades ago, from 2000-2002, when the actress was in her mid-teens. They’ve remained close in the years since and often post photos of their get-togethers on social media.

Moore, 34, told Howard Stern in June that she met Valderrama at a photo shoot for a teen magazine when she was 15 and that she had “never French-kissed a boy.”

“He was like my first, real, true boyfriend,” she recalled.