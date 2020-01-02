Wilmer Valderrama and Model Amanda Pacheco Are Engaged After New Year's Day Proposal

Wilmer Valderrama is engaged!

The NCIS star popped the question to his model girlfriend Amanda Pacheco in San Diego on New Year’s Day, he revealed on Instagram. In the photo, Valderrama, 39, can be seen getting down on one knee in front of a gorgeous seaside backdrop.

“‘It’s just us now,'” he captioned the photo, adding the date of their engagement, “01-01-2020.”

On her own Instagram, Pacheco — who is also a scuba diver — posted the same photo and caption, along with a second photo that showed off her beautiful pear-shaped engagement ring.

The couple was first linked in April 2019, when they were seen shopping in Los Angeles. In June, they stepped out together in France for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s wedding celebrations.

Valderrama dated singer Demi Lovato for six years before breaking up in June 2016.

“After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship,” their breakup statement read. “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends.”

“We will always be supportive of one another,” the message continued. “Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years. With only love, Wilmer & Demi.”

Since their split, Lovato and Valderrama have remained close friends.

In February 2018, a source close to the two told PEOPLE they were “super, super close and have a crazy love for each other.“

“They’re extremely close friends but there’s always potential they could give a romantic relationship another try,” the source said at the time.

Valderrama also dated This Is Us actress Mandy Moore nearly two decades ago, from 2000-2002, when the actress was in her mid-teens. They’ve remained close in the years since and Valderrama even attended her wedding in 2018.