Wilmer Valderrama Celebrates Anniversary with Fiancée Amanda Pacheco: 'A Year Later, in a Blink'

Image zoom Wilmer Valderrama/ Instagram

Happy anniversary, Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco!

The couple dedicated sweet Instagram posts to each other this week to celebrate their one-year anniversary, which was on Sunday.

“March 22, 2019, I met your adventurous soul. March 22, 2020, A year later, in a blink.. we look back at a road full of memories.. worth of any lifetime.. well my fiancée, shall we play this back?” Valderrama captioned a slideshow of photos of the couple, adding the hashtags #ItsJustUsNow and #Quarantine.

RELATED: All About the Pear-Shaped Engagement Ring Wilmer Valderrama Proposed to Amanda Pacheco with

Pacheco posted a paparazzi photo of the two smiling at each other on their very first date.

“One year ago today!.. little did I know it was just the beginning of a lifetime full of adventures together,” she wrote. “#itsjustusnow LITERALLY. #quarantine #3222020 #teamosiempre #cuandotusabestusabes.”

“Ps: #thankspaparazzi, was kinda trippin out then, but thankful for capturing our first date,” she added.

The NCIS actor, 40, popped the question to his model girlfriend in San Diego, California, on New Year’s Day. He announced the news on Instagram with a photo of himself getting down on one knee in front of a seaside backdrop.

“‘It’s just us now,'” he captioned the photo, adding the date of their engagement, “01-01-2020.”

Pacheco posted the same photo and caption on her own Instagram account, along with a second photo of her pear-shaped engagement ring.

Image zoom Amanda Pacheco Instagram

The couple was first linked in April 2019, when they were seen shopping in Los Angeles. In June, they stepped out together in France for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s wedding celebrations.

Valderrama previously dated pop star Demi Lovato for six years. They split in 2016 but have remained close friends ever since.

Valderrama also dated This Is Us actress Mandy Moore nearly two decades ago, from 2000-2002, when the actress was in her mid-teens. They’ve also remained friendly, and Valderrama even attended her wedding in 2018.