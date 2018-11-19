Mandy Moore's Ex Wilmer Valderrama Spotted Arriving at Her Wedding Reception

When it comes to celebrity exes, few have remained as friendly as Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama.

The This Is Us actress, 34, tied the knot with fiancé Taylor Goldsmith on Sunday afternoon. While the ceremony was more intimate, with around 50 guests in attendance, the reception was larger, with several celebrity guests — including Moore’s ex-boyfriend Valderrama, 38, who was spotted arriving at the venue wearing a blazer over a black shirt.

Valderrama and Moore dated nearly two decades ago, from 2000-2002, when the actress was in her mid-teens. They’ve remained close in the years since and often post photos of their get-togethers on social media.

Moore’s This Is Us costar Chrissy Metz was also spotted arriving at the reception, which took place at the Fig House, a private event space in Los Angeles.

A source told PEOPLE the ceremony started just after sunset at Moore’s backyard in Pasadena. All the decor was pink and matched Moore’s dress.

“It was boho chic and very romantic,” said the source. “There were a lot of pink decor, flower arrangements and candles.”

According to the source, the reception was “fun and very relaxed.” There was no formal, sit-down dinner — instead, guests enjoyed food from different stations catered by Room Forty.

“Guests ate, drank and danced,” said the source. “Mandy looked ecstatic and stunning.”

Moore and Goldsmith, 32, got engaged in September 2017. The bride previously told PEOPLE she always dreamed of a laid-back wedding.

“We are both pretty quiet, private people,” she said. “I never imagined myself with some beautiful dress in front of 300 people. It will be quiet and private — just for us.”

Of their relationship, the actress said, “I feel incredibly understood and supported. I feel incredibly lucky to have somebody who is like, ‘I got your back.’ I found the right person and I feel like we can handle anything together.”