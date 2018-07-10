Bachelor in Paradise is welcoming another one of Becca Kufrin‘s suitors to the beach.

Wills Reid will be joining the upcoming fifth season of BiP, which premieres early next month, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Reid, 29, is a graphic designer who was born and raised in Los Angeles and competed for Kufrin’s heart on the current season 14 of The Bachelorette. He was eliminated on Monday evening’s episode after Kufrin made her “toughest decision” yet — when she decided to go with Jason Tartick and sent Reid home.

“He went to UC Davis and majored in Design. He loves his job as an Editorial Designer, but not as much as he loves Harry Potter,” his ABC bio reads.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Last month, PEOPLE revealed the favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette castoffs who will be looking for love in Mexico when the ABC reality spinoff series returns.

In addition to Reid, other suitors from Kufrin’s Bachelorette season who will be competing on BiP include Chris Randone, Connor Obrochta, David Ravitz, Joe Amabile, John Graham, Jordan Kimball and Nick Spetsas.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.