Willie Geist Once Called the Cops While Interviewing Tracy Morgan: 'It Was an Eventful Day'

Willie Geist had to call the police after the comedian realized one of his cars was missing

Not everything went according to plan when Willie Geist conducted an at-home interview with Tracy Morgan.

"After we talked, we walked around outside. He wanted to show me his automobile collection. And he said, 'Willie, did you know Lamborghini makes an SUV?' A family-friendly, sensible SUV, [for] taking the kids to soccer and things like that," the Sunday Today with Willie Geist host said. "So we come around the corner, Lambo's not there. We ask around [among] the members of the staff, 'Is it at the car wash?' 'Is it getting detailed?' 'Does my wife have it?' Nobody could find it. He looks me in the eye and goes, 'Willie, call the cops. Somebody stole my Lambo.'"

Geist continued, "So I'm at Tracy Morgan's house, doing an interview with cameras around, and his Lambo's been stolen. So we call the police. I'm the guy, having just met him, waving the cops down in the street."

Upon arriving at the scene, the cops were confused as to whether Geist was the homeowner.

"I look up at the palace and said, 'Oh this? No, no, no. I'm just here interviewing Tracy.' And they tracked it down and it turns out, his Lambo had, indeed, been stolen," he said. "So it was an eventful day with Tracy."

During the aired version of the 2019 interview, Geist described Morgan's massive residence as "palatial" and a "universe all its own." The sit-down portion took place in a room that is "very special" to the 30 Rock alum, who said that he based the space on Don Corleone's office from The Godfather.

Speaking to Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, Geist also reflected on the unique trophy case nestled in the room.