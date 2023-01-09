Willie Geist Calls Al Roker His 'Role Model' After His Return to 'Today' : 'I Could Get Emotional'

Al Roker returned to Today on Friday after more than two months off-air while experiencing blood clots in his lungs and legs

By
Published on January 9, 2023 03:51 PM
Al Roker and Willie Geist
Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty

Al Roker is back, and his absence has left a giant impression on his friends, fans and co-workers.

The Today Show anchor returned to his post on Friday after a months-long health scare. Days later, he received praise from colleague Willie Geist for his incredible comeback.

"Al means so much to all of us," Geist, 47, said in conversation with Entertainment Tonight.

The Sunday Today With Willie Geist lead added, "I could get emotional but I won't, maybe I will. He's so much more than our role model as a professional. He's been my role model as a dad, as a husband, how to handle this thing as I step into the Today show, this role, what does it mean? He grounds us all."

Geist also called Roker, 68, the "heart and soul" of Today, saying, "I'm just so happy Al's in good health. And I think I and the whole country's so happy he's back on the screen. We missed our Al."

Al Roker
Nathan Congleton/NBCU

Roker made his return as Today's weatherman last Friday after being hospitalized multiple times with blood clots in his lungs and legs. It was his first time on-air since early November.

"I have missed you guys so very much," Roker told his co-anchors upon returning. "You are my second family and it's just great to be back — and wearing pants! It's so much fun."

"My heart is just bursting," he continued. "I'm just so thrilled to see all of you and the crew. Right now I'm running on adrenaline."

He also shared further details about his hospitalization, including a seven-hour surgery. In addition to the blood clots, Roker revealed he had internal bleeding which resulted in losing "half my blood."

"Al was a very, very, very sick man ... most people didn't know that, " Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, said during the episode, calling him a "living, breathing miracle."

RELATED VIDEO: Al Roker Shares New Details of His 'Frightening' Health Crisis and 'Major' 7-Hour Surgery

"Two doctors led this brilliant team — it was a team — who had to figure out what was happening. He was a medical mystery for a couple of weeks. And it was the must tumultuous, frightening journey we have been on," she added.

Roker has been a staple on Today as the program's premier weather anchor since 1996, and previously made appearances as a substitute weathercaster from 1990 to 1995, filling in for the late Willard Scott before his semiretirement.

Today airs weekdays beginning at 7 a.m. ET on NBC.

