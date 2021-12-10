Willie Garson's son Nathan Garson posed with the cast of the Sex and the City revival at its premiere event Wednesday

Willie Garson's Son Had a 'Wonderful Time' with And Just Like That... Cast at Premiere

The son of late Sex and the City actor Willie Garson joined the rest of the cast at the premiere of the show's revival Wednesday.

Nathen Garson shared a carousel of special photos from the And Just Like That... event at the Museum of Modern Art, as well as some of his other stops in New York City on Instagram Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What a wonderful trip and what an amazing time I got to have," he captioned the snaps. "Thanks @justlikethatmax for a wonderful time and for inviting me to enjoy the season premiere of And Just Like That! Go check it out on HBOmax!"

The second photo showed him and a young woman who appears to be his girlfriend in Times Square, while the third showed off the N.Y.C. skyline.

Garson, who starred as Carrie Bradshaw's best friend on the original series, died in September at age 57 from pancreatic cancer.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for HBO/HBO Max said Garson was "in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe," adding, "He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."

Prior to his death, the actor had already filmed scenes for the reboot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Showrunner Michael Patrick King shared with The New York Times how the show will address Garson's absence.

RELATED VIDEO: Cynthia Nixon and Other Sex and the City Stars Remember Willie Garson's 'Light' After His Death

"Nobody's dead," King said of the show's beloved characters, adding that he chose not to write Garson's death into the show "because it wasn't charming."

"I knew that the audience would know," he said.

In And Just Like That... Parker, Nixon and Davis reprise their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York Goldenblatt, respectively. The series "follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to the show's description.