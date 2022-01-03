Willie Garson's Son Nathen Says Farewell to 2021 with Throwback Photo of His Late Father

Nathen Garson is looking forward to a new year.

The son of late actor Willie Garson posted an Instagram tribute to say good riddance to 2021, the year his father died.

In the post, Nathen, 21, shared a photo of himself and his girlfriend, Lexie. His second photo captured one of his father's funniest moments, in which the late actor is pictured showing his golf-themed boxers while on the golf course. His comedic pose is matched with a smile.

"Happy New Year!" Nathen captioned the photos. "The second photo is what I think of 2021! Kiss my butt!"

Willie was best known for his role as Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City and the revival titled And Just Like That… on HBO Max. He also appeared in White Collar and Freaky Friday among other films.

The star, who died at the age of 57 in September of pancreatic cancer, confided in his longtime costar and friend Sarah Jessica Parker about his cancer diagnosis and they chose to keep his illness a private matter on set, Parker recently explained in a conversation with Vulture.

"I couldn't share that with anybody," she said. "I'd only keep track of him, and I felt responsible in some ways for his health, his well-being on the set. Anytime there was downtime, I sat with him and talked with him. He really was a raconteur, a famously gifted storyteller. We could hear the same story over and over again as if it were the first time, and he was terrifically good at documenting his life and sharing it with us."

After his father's death in September, Nathen posted a sweet tribute to his father. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," he captioned a series of photos. "I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You'll always be with me."

In one of his final interviews, Willie spoke with pride about his son and shared a favorite memory in New with Nathen, whom he adopted in 2010.

They went to get last-minute Broadway tickets, when Willie's acting career came in handy, he previously told the At Home With the Creative Coalition podcast.