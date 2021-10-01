"Missing you papa," Willie Garson's son Nathen wrote on Instagram, sharing a throwback video of the two of them dancing in a nightclub

Willie Garson's Son Nathen Shares Throwback Dancing with His Dad: 'Love You to the Moon and Back'

Willie Garson's son is keeping his memory alive after the actor died at age 57 last week.

Nathen Garson shared a fond memory Friday, posting a throwback video of himself and his dad dancing in a nightclub. "This is what Willie brought his son to. Good job, dad," a voice behind the camera jokingly says in the video.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Missing you papa. Love you to the moon and back x1,000,000,000," Nathen, 20, wrote in the caption. "I'm sure your [sic] dancing and listening to the music you love on your adventure. Have a blast."

Nathen penned a heartfelt tribute to his father last week, after Garson died of pancreatic cancer, following a brief illness. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," he started.

"I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own," Nathan wrote. "You'll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known. I'm glad you shared you're [sic] love with me. I'll never forget it or lose it."

Willie adopted Nathen in 2010, after deciding he didn't want to wait to get married to start a family. They first met during a Los Angeles adoption fair in October 2008, when Nathen was 7.

RELATED VIDEO: Willie Garson Reflects on Meeting His Son at Adoption Fair: 'I Knew That That Was My Kid'

The Sex and the City actor previously spoke to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) about becoming an empty-nester when Nathen went off to college. "We're pretty close. It's hard," he said in November.