Willie Garson's Son Nathen Shares Fund in Late Father's Name Alongside Photo from His Adoption Day

The late actor, who died of pancreatic cancer in September 2021, finalized the adoption of his son in 2010

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on November 30, 2022 11:07 PM
willie nathen garson
Willie Garson and Nathen in 2019. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Willie Garson is being remembered by his son Nathen.

On Wednesday, the 21-year-old shared an image from his adoption proceedings in 2010 along with a link to a charitable fund created by Discovery Inc. and You Gotta Believe! in his late father's name shortly after his death.

In the photo, a young Nathen is seen next to Willie taking an oath in court. Willie posted that same photo in 2019, on the nine-year anniversary of Nathen's adoption day.

At the time, he wrote on Twitter, "January 27, 2010. Adoption Day. Happy Anniversary, my son. We'll celebrate when Dad comes home from work. You're buying."

The charitable organization You Gotta Believe! writes on its pledge site that Willie always considered being a father his "most important accomplishment" and shared a vision that everyone deserves the unconditional love and devotion of a family.

"Willie's love story with his son, Nathen, inspired him. He was a fierce and constant advocate for finding parents for every child in foster care. We were privileged to have him on our Board of Advisors," they added in a section on their site dedicated to his legacy.

The proceeds collected from the fund specifically help You Gotta Believe!'s "Nobody Ages Out" initiative, which specializes in connecting children in foster care to families before turning 21.

On the one-year anniversary of his death in September, Nathen opened up about learning to care for others from his dad.

RELATED VIDEO: Willie Garson Reflects on Meeting His Son at Adoption Fair: 'I Knew That That Was My Kid'

"He wasn't just my father, he was my best friend and a mentor before I even knew what that was," wrote Nathen in a heartfelt Instagram post. "He inspired me when I was younger to be better than I ever thought I could and because of that I try to always do better."

He added: "He taught me to care about others and showed me how to love when all I had ever know was to fight for myself and care only about myself. He was always making people smile and laugh even when he was upset or furious and watching him do that as I grew up made me want to do that..."

