Willie Garson is reprising his Sex and the City role as Carrie Bradshaw's best friend Stanford Blatch in the upcoming HBO Max show And Just Like That...

Willie Garson Says Mikhail Baryshnikov Was 'Hard to Make Conversation With' on SATC: 'He's Just Very Russian'

Ahead of the Sex and the City revival, Willie Garson is reminiscing about his time on the original series.

The 57-year-old actor is reprising his role as Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker)'s best friend Stanford Blatch in the upcoming HBO Max show And Just Like That... On Tuesday, he dished on working with a few of his former costars during an interview with Us Weekly.

While no one was unpleasant, Garson did note that Mikhail Baryshnikov (who played Carrie's love interest Aleksandr Petrovsky in the final season) was the most difficult to interact with due to a cultural barrier.

"I'm not Russian, so it was very hard to make conversation with Mikhail," Garson told Us. "Not because he's bad or mean, he's just very Russian."

The White Collar alum then broke down what a conversation with Baryshnikov was like, in his experience.

Willie Garson and Mikhail Baryshnikov Credit: getty (2)

"You'd say, like, 'Misha, what'd you do last night?' and he would literally say, 'Dinner,' but just kind of, like, ending the conversation," Garson explained. "But it's just a different way of living. And I would [jokingly] tell him, 'Well, I went to studio 54 and did cocaine off of Grace Jones last night. So I had a better night.' No, I never [did that]."

Garson also talked about working with Liza Minnelli, who appeared as the officiant for Stanford's marriage to Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone). The fan favorite, formerly feuding characters played by Garson and Cantone, 61, tied the knot at the beginning of the 2010 movie Sex and the City 2.

"I love Liza so much and she was such a player and came to play hard. She worked so hard on this song and dance number," he told Us.

Garson is joining many of his fellow Sex and the City alums in the HBO Max revival. In July, he was spotted filming And Just Like That... outside the Manhattan School for Music in New York City. He seemed to be involved in a friendly chat with Parker, 56.

Mario Cantone, Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" at the Lyceum Theater on July 24, 2021 in New York City. Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Last week, Parker was seen filming with Chris Noth, who played her love interest John James "Mr. Big" Preston in the original Sex and the City from 1998 to 2004. He reprised the role for the show's subsequent films in 2008 and 2010. (Carrie and Big got married in the first Sex and the City movie.)

Parker, Davis, 56, and Nixon, 55, announced And Just Like That... in January. The show will follow Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Nixon) navigating the ups and downs of life and friendship in their 50s. Their former cast mate, Kim Cattrall, will not be reprising her role as Samantha Jones.

The cast includes Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman. Bridget Moynahan, who played Big's ex-wife Natasha, was also recently spotted on set.