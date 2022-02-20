Nathen Garson shared a sentimental throwback photo on Instagram to commemorate the late Sex and the City actor's birthday on Sunday

Willie Garson Honored by Son Nathen on What Would Have Been His 58th Birthday: 'Miss You Tons'

Willie Garson's son is remembering his late father.

On Sunday, the late Sex and The City actor's only child, Nathen Garson, posted a sweet throwback photo of himself as a child sitting on his father's lap in honor of what would have been Willie's 58th birthday.

"Happy birthday papa. Miss you tons and love you ❤️," Nathen, 21, wrote in the caption.

Nathen's followers, including familiar faces from the TV industry, left supportive messages in the comment section.

Saved by the Bell actress Tiffany Thiessen commented on the post with three heart emojis, "❤️❤️❤️." Meanwhile, Everybody Loves Raymond actor Brad Garrett also penned a sentimental note, writing, "Miss you Willie. Love. ❤️."

Nathen also shared a tribute to Willie earlier this year when he posted a humorous throwback photo of his late father to bid farewell to 2021. The photo captured the late actor bending over and showing off his golf-themed boxers on a golf course. His comedic pose is matched with a smile.

"Happy New Year!" Nathen captioned the post. "The second photo is what I think of 2021! Kiss my butt!"

Willie, best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City and its revival And Just Like That..., died from pancreatic cancer last September at the age of 57. Following his passing, Nathen posted a heartfelt tribute to his father on Instagram.