Young and the Restless Star William Wintersole Dies at 88

Image zoom William Wintersole Kathy Hutchins/Hutchins Photo

A beloved soap opera star has died.

William Wintersole, who appeared in Young and the Restless and General Hospital, has passed away, his daughter announced on Wednesday. The veteran actor was 88 years old.

Wintersole died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles, where he had lived for more than 40 years, on November 5.

“My beautiful father, William Wintersole, passed in the stealth of the night at age 88. Tuesday 11/5/19,” wrote Wintersole’s daughter Tiffany Harmon on Facebook Wednesday.

“I’m so glad that I got to share him on my show with my listeners,” she added. “As a Hollywood actor for 60 years, he touched many ppls lives. I did EVERYTHING I could for him..and that brings me peace. But alas…I miss him so. One love!”

Wintersole, who was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, in 1931, starred as Mitchell Sherman on Young and the Restless for more than 20 years, from 1986 to 2011. Earlier in the 1980s, he appeared as Mr. Ballintine on General Hospital.

RELATED: Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2019

But Wintersole’s 60-year career spanned much more than daytime TV.

In addition to acting in several commercials throughout his time as an actor, Wintersole appeared in other notable TV shows including I Dream of Jeannie, Kojak, Little House on the Prairie, Quincy, Bonanza, Star Trek, The Fugitive.

RELATED VIDEO: Young and the Restless Pay Tribute to Kristoff St. John

He also appeared in TV movies including And the Band Played On, Strange Voices, Kate’s Secret, The Day the Bubble Burst, and more.

The star is survived by several family members, including life partner Marlene Silverstein, as well as his daughters Tiffany Harmon, who lives in Los Angeles, and Katherine Ramsey, who lives in Ohio. He is also survived by three granddaughters, Kristy, Amy and Jill, and his only great-granddaughter, Abby, who all live in Ohio.