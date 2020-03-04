William Shatner Will Get 'Horse Semen' for Animal Breeding in Divorce Settlement

William Shatner and is ex-wife Elizabeth Shatner reached a divorce settlement on Tuesday.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, William and Elizabeth divvied up their assets, including home and animals.

The 88-year-old Star Trek actor is walking away with two of the former couple’s horses, Renaissance Man’s Medici and Powder River Shirley, along with two dogs, Macchiato and Double Espresso. He will also take ownership of “all horse semen” and horse equipment used for breeding the animals.

Elizabeth, meanwhile, got horses Belle Reve’s So Photogenic and Pebbles in the settlement. Since the couple did not have any children, William has agreed to grant Elizabeth visitation rights to the other horses, as long as she gives him notice.

As for their shared property, William will keep their Studio City home and Three Rivers ranch in California. However, they’ve agreed to let Elizabeth visit the ranch to “occasionally harvest fruit” and visit the graves of her first husband and several horses.

Elizabeth also gets their homes in Malibu Cove and Versailles, Kentucky.

William filed for divorce from Elizabeth after more than 18 years of marriage in December. The former couple listed their date of separation as Feb. 1, 2019.

According to the divorce documents, William and Elizabeth had a prenuptial agreement and neither of them will receive any spousal support from each other. William has an estimated net worth of $100 million.

Elizabeth, a former horse trainer whom William wed in Lebanon, Indiana, in 2001, is the actor’s fourth wife; He was previously married to Gloria Rand (1956-1969), with whom he has three children; Marcy Lafferty (1973-1996); and Nerine Kidd (1997-1999).