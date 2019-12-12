William Shatner Seen Wearing Wedding Ring After Filing for Divorce from Wife Elizabeth

William Shatner‘s wedding ring is still on.

The Star Trek actor was spotted wearing the band on Wednesday in Los Angeles, one day after he filed for divorce from his wife of 18 years, Elizabeth Shatner, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. In the documents, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Shatner listed their date of separation as Feb. 1, 2019.

According to the documents, the couple has a prenuptial agreement and neither William — who has an estimated worth of $100 million — nor Elizabeth will receive any spousal support from each other.

William’s rep has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Elizabeth, a former horse trainer whom William, 88, wed in Lebanon, Indiana, in 2001, is the actor’s fourth wife;. He was previously married to Gloria Rand (1956-1969), with whom he has three children; Marcy Lafferty (1973-1996); and Nerine Kidd (1997-1999).

Kidd, a former model who struggled with addiction, died on Aug. 9, 1999. The actor came home that night and found his wife naked and unconscious at the bottom of their pool, with authorities saying alcohol contributed to the accidental drowning. An autopsy concluded that she was legally drunk at the time of her death, which was ruled an accident.

In 2016, William revisited the painful experience, telling host John Fugelsang on SiriusXM’s Tell Me Everything that his late Star Trek costar Leonard Nimoy, who also struggled with addiction, helped him try to pick up the pieces after his wife’s death.

“Leonard helped me try to understand, yes, agony belongs to all of us. Agony is party of the soul,” the actor said. “Somebody who hasn’t felt agony hasn’t lived. Hasn’t participated in what life is. But there is a special agony for somebody who wants to give up the addiction and can’t. The shame that they must feel. The self-degradation.”