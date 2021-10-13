Upon landing, Shatner and his crew were met with applause and a hug from Jeff Bezos.

"In a way, it's indescribable," the actor told Bezos, who made his own trip to space back in July.

"Not only is it different from what you thought, it happens so quickly," he added during Blue Origin's livestream.

The star got emotional, sharing his wish for all humans to experience the wonders of space travel.

"Everybody in the world needs to do this," Shatner said. "Everybody in the world needs to see."