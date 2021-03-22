William Shatner Thanks Fans for Well Wishes, Calls Reaction to His 90th Birthday 'Overwhelming'

William Shatner is feeling the love on his 90th birthday.

The legendary Star Trek actor, best known for his iconic role as captain James T. Kirk, celebrated the milestone on Monday. And after receiving an outpouring of love from friends and fans, Shatner issued thanks on social media.

"Well! I must say that the reaction to a 90th birthday is overwhelming. Don't you people have better things to do?" he joked on Twitter. "Thank you to everyone for your well wishes and love!"

Shatner also had some special plans to announce in honor of the big day: The actor revealed a new partnership with StoryFile. As a brand ambassador, Shatner will be the first person to use the company's technology to create an interactive, conversational AI-powered video to preserve his memory and legacy.

Available in May, the video will allow his friends and family to interact with him for years to come.

"This is for all my children and all my children's children and all my children's loved ones and all the loved ones of the loved ones," Shatner said. "That's my gift to you down through time."

According to a press release, Shatner's video was created using patented "Artificially Intelligent Interactive Memories System" on Conversa, which uses natural language processing and other innovative technologies.