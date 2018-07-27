William Loud: Reality TV Pioneer from 1970s Series An American Family Dies at 97

William Loud — arguably pioneer of reality TV, paving the way for the Kardashians and MTV’s Real World roommates — has died, his family announced Thursday on Facebook. He was 97.

Loud broadcast the real lives of his wife and five children, launching the 12-episode series An American Family in 1973. The show ended up documenting his divorce from wife Patricia, and his son Lance is considered one of the first openly gay people on television, according to Deadline.

Lance died in 2001 at the age of 50 after contracting HIV and hepatitis C. Loud reconciled with Patricia after their son’s death, moving back in together in L.A., according to The New York Times.

The Wrap reports that An American Family “drew over 10 million viewers during its initial run.”

Loud died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes Thursday morning, according to the Facebook post.

“Husband, father, entrepreneur, and veteran of WWII and the Korean Conflict, his intelligence, creativity and enthusiasm carried him across the world. He was a generous provider, a great storyteller, and a truly gentle man,” the post continues. “If you never met him or only knew him from television…you missed a lot.”

He is survived by Patricia, four of his children and two grandchildren, according to the Times. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to animal rights charity The Rescue Train at therescuetrain.org.